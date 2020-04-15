|
Louis E. Hellmann
Latonia - Louis E. Hellmann, 89, of Latonia, KY passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was a retired finance officer for GMAC, a member of Mother of God Church and St. Vincent de Paul Society. Lou enjoyed being retired, gardening, refinishing furniture, attending events of his grandchildren and taking naps in his big green chair. He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Marlene K. Hellmann. Lou is survived by his daughter: Jane (Bob) Noll; sons: Steve (Vicky) Hellmann and Chris (Laura) Hellmann; sister: Phyllis Herbst; grandchildren: Sarah, Jeffrey, Jonathan, Anna, Michael, Katelyn and Krista and great-grandchildren: Jack, Ellen, Mia, Lincoln and Owen. Services will be private for the family. A celebration of Lou's life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorials are suggested to Mother of God Church, 119 West 6th. Street, Covington, KY 41011 and/ or St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2655 Crescent Springs Road, Crescent Springs, KY 41017. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020