Louis E. Miller
Erlanger - Louis E. Miller, beloved husband of the late Claire R. 'Posey' (nee Dunham) Miller. Devoted father of Robb D. (Deb) Miller of Fairfield, OH, Hollis M. (John) Hudepohl of Cincinnati and Kary (Gary) Myers of Oregon City, OR. Loving grandfather of Bret (Mauri), Catlin and Cody Myers and great grandson Braxton Myers. Thursday, November 28, 2019, after a long illness, age 89. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, December 9th, 10:00AM at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, Ohio 45205. Visitation in church one hour prior to the Mass. Interment Our Lady of Victory Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. William Church. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019