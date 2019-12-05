Services
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 251-9700
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. William Church
4108 W. 8th St.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William Church
4108 W. 8th St
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Louis E. Miller Obituary
Louis E. Miller

Erlanger - Louis E. Miller, beloved husband of the late Claire R. 'Posey' (nee Dunham) Miller. Devoted father of Robb D. (Deb) Miller of Fairfield, OH, Hollis M. (John) Hudepohl of Cincinnati and Kary (Gary) Myers of Oregon City, OR. Loving grandfather of Bret (Mauri), Catlin and Cody Myers and great grandson Braxton Myers. Thursday, November 28, 2019, after a long illness, age 89. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, December 9th, 10:00AM at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, Ohio 45205. Visitation in church one hour prior to the Mass. Interment Our Lady of Victory Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. William Church. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
