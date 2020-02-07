|
Louis Eugene "Gene" Burdine
Reading - Louis Eugene "Gene" beloved husband of 59 years to the late Mary Gayle (nee' Pettis). Loving father of Rebecca Sue (Ralph) Robinson, Kathleen Gayle (George Whitaker) Burdine, Connie Gene (Gary) Adams, and Barbara Ann (Shawn) Petty. Cherished grandfather of Andrea, Jennifer, Kelly, Kyle, Rian, and Karly. Great-grandfather of Collin, Dominic, Kurt, Penelope, Liam, Haleigh, Lillie and the late Desree. Dear brother of Betty Lou Richards and Hazel Charlene Denny. Preceded in death by parents George and Anna Lou (nee' Overbey) Burdine.. Gene passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at age 86 and a Veteran of the Korean War serving with the US Air Force. Visitation Monday, February 10th from 4:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M, at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, formerly, Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home, 8633 Reading Rd., 45215. Funeral services Tuesday, February, 11th at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in honor of Gene to Blue Ash, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020