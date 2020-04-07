|
Louis "Ron" Frommeyer
Cincinnati - Louis R. "Ron" beloved husband of the late Patricia Frommeyer (nee Miday). Loving father of Paul (Angelica) Frommeyer. Cherished grandfather of Charity Frommeyer. Also survived by cousins Peggy Fricker, Patti Kern, Paula Marois and Pamela Klug, many family and friends. Passed away Monday April 6th, 2020. Age 84. Funeral Services will be held privately for the family, please contact Angelica Frommeyer if you are interested in attending. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to National Right to Life, www.nrlc.org/donate/. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes serving the family. Sign virtual register book at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020