MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
Louis Frommeyer
Louis "Ron" Frommeyer


1935 - 2020
Louis "Ron" Frommeyer Obituary
Louis "Ron" Frommeyer

Cincinnati - Louis R. "Ron" beloved husband of the late Patricia Frommeyer (nee Miday). Loving father of Paul (Angelica) Frommeyer. Cherished grandfather of Charity Frommeyer. Also survived by cousins Peggy Fricker, Patti Kern, Paula Marois and Pamela Klug, many family and friends. Passed away Monday April 6th, 2020. Age 84. Funeral Services will be held privately for the family, please contact Angelica Frommeyer if you are interested in attending. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to National Right to Life, www.nrlc.org/donate/. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes serving the family. Sign virtual register book at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
