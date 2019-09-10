|
Louis Gaynor
Cincinnati - Louis Jerome Gaynor, 63, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved son of the late Rita Jean and Earl Gaynor, brother of the late Michael. Survived by siblings Gregory (Helen), Ann, Andrew, Lucia (Don) Nelson, Jacinta, Monica (Bob) Hungler, and Lawrence. Also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Louis was a Navy veteran and enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and bird watching. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Great Parks Foundation. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass 10:30 A.M.Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Catharine Church, 2848 Fischer Place, Westwood. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019