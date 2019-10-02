Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John's Catholic Church
Dry Ridge, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Dorrmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis H. "Brud" Dorrmann


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Louis H. "Brud" Dorrmann Obituary
Louis H. "Brud" Dorrmann

Colerain - Loving father of: Teresa (Kevin) Schlemmer, Sherri (Dave) Culbertson, Brian (Shannon) & the late: Jeffrey & Louis Dorrmann; grandpa of: Stan Jr. (Sarah), Tiffany (Rob Errol), Taylor & Johnathan Frank, Jessica Culbertson, Makenna, Braxton, Eliahna Dorrmann; Great grandpa of: Spencer, Sadie Frank, Addison & Nova Culbertson; dear brother of: Constance, James (Peggy), and the late John (Linda) Dorrmann; nephew of: Frances "Babe" Klosterman & uncle to many. Visitation Fri., Oct. 4, 2019, from 5 - 8 PM, & Sat. 10:30-11:45 AM at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 201 S. Vine St., Harrison, OH. Mass of Christian Burial Sat. 1:00 PM, at St. John's Catholic Church, Dry Ridge. Memorials may be made to s or Joe Nuxall Memorial Field through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now