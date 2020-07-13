Louis K. Perry
Hebron - Louis K. Perry, 87 years of age of Hebron, Kentucky passed away Saturday peacefully at his house with his loving family by his side. He was the loving husband of Mary Perry . Loving father of Michael Perry, Mark Perry, Linda Beach, Sharon Richards, Brad Perry, and the late Brian Perry. Louis was grandfather to eight and six great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright. Service will follow at 10:30 am. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden. Memorials can be made to: Charity of Donor's Choice. Online Condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com