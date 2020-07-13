1/1
Louis K. Perry
Louis K. Perry

Hebron - Louis K. Perry, 87 years of age of Hebron, Kentucky passed away Saturday peacefully at his house with his loving family by his side. He was the loving husband of Mary Perry . Loving father of Michael Perry, Mark Perry, Linda Beach, Sharon Richards, Brad Perry, and the late Brian Perry. Louis was grandfather to eight and six great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright. Service will follow at 10:30 am. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden. Memorials can be made to: Charity of Donor's Choice. Online Condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
