Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Lavender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Lavender

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Lavender Obituary
Louis Lavender

Florence - Louis L. Lavender. Passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Louis was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Marie Lavendar. He is survived by his son, Dr. L. Michael (Leslie) Lavender and grandsons, Eli & Asher Lavender. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to City Gospel Missions in Cincinnati or the Gideon's. Online condolences at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now