Louis Lavender
Florence - Louis L. Lavender. Passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Louis was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Marie Lavendar. He is survived by his son, Dr. L. Michael (Leslie) Lavender and grandsons, Eli & Asher Lavender. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to City Gospel Missions in Cincinnati or the Gideon's. Online condolences at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 28, 2019