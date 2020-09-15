1/1
Villa Hills - Louis H. "Butch" Remke, Jr., age 76, of Villa Hills, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Butch bravely served our country as a member of the United States Navy. He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen Remke (nee Trenkamp); sons, Louis H. Remke III (Tammy) and Robert M. Remke (Kate); grandchildren, Olivia, Gabriel, Roxanne Remke; sisters, Betty Volker, Marilyn Smain, Marchell Williams (Marty), Sharon Kruetzkamp. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 10:00 AM until the Catholic Blessing begins at 12:00 noon. Interment will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.) https://www.dav.org/ways-to-give/. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
