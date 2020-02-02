Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Schewene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis S. Schewene

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis S. Schewene Obituary
Louis S. Schewene

Latonia - Louis S. Schewene, 82, of Latonia, KY passed away at his residence on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He enjoyed woodworking, science and bowling and was a former Pinsetter at the American Legion Post # 203 in Latonia, KY. In 1952 he was the Spelling Bee Champion of Holy Cross Grade School and made it to the finals in Cincinnati, Ohio. Louis was preceded in death by his parents: Louis and Ruby Schewene and brothers: Robert Schewene and Donald Schewene. He is survived by his sisters: Sylvia Schewene and Alice Schewene; brothers: Charles Schewene, Paul (Late: Joyce) Schewene, Phillip Schewene and Clifford (Darlene) Schewene; niece: Sylvia Schewene (Late: Mike) Straud and nephews: Paul Schewene, II and Steve (Late: Glenna) Mains. Visitation will be at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:30 AM until a Catholic Prayer Service at 11:00 AM. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -