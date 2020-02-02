|
Louis S. Schewene
Latonia - Louis S. Schewene, 82, of Latonia, KY passed away at his residence on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He enjoyed woodworking, science and bowling and was a former Pinsetter at the American Legion Post # 203 in Latonia, KY. In 1952 he was the Spelling Bee Champion of Holy Cross Grade School and made it to the finals in Cincinnati, Ohio. Louis was preceded in death by his parents: Louis and Ruby Schewene and brothers: Robert Schewene and Donald Schewene. He is survived by his sisters: Sylvia Schewene and Alice Schewene; brothers: Charles Schewene, Paul (Late: Joyce) Schewene, Phillip Schewene and Clifford (Darlene) Schewene; niece: Sylvia Schewene (Late: Mike) Straud and nephews: Paul Schewene, II and Steve (Late: Glenna) Mains. Visitation will be at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9:30 AM until a Catholic Prayer Service at 11:00 AM. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020