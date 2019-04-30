|
Lefke, Louis W., 85 years, of Anderson Township passed April 26, 2019.
He leaves behind: children; Mark (Gretchen) Lefke of Cincinnati and Cynthia (Nick) Cassidy of Beaufort, SC, grandchildren; Christopher, Nicholas, and Benjamin Lefke and Joseph, Tess, and Sara Cassidy, and a devoted friend and companion, Nancy Foltz. He was married to his loving wife, Joan (deceased) for 56 years.
Lou graduated from Morristown High School in Morristown, NJ and earned a Masters in Sanitary Engineering from the University of Illinois. He proudly served with the US Army stationed in Japan. Lou worked with the US Environmental Protection Agency, which brought them to Cincinnati where they remained. With the EPA, Lou earned numerous awards and recognitions including two Bronze Awards for commendable service. He was a 5-decade member of the Anderson Hills United Methodist Church (AHUMC), long time member of AHUMC's ARMM men's group, past President of the Five Mile Chapel Society, and took time to visit with many friends who were ill. At retirement, he and Joan wintered in Florida for 25 years and met many close friends there. They also travelled the European continent extensively. Lou was a devoted family man, a man of integrity, generous of his time and talents, a great storyteller, and always offered sound advice.
Celebration of life service will be 11am Monday, May 6, 2019 at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019