Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Cincinnati - age 95, passed away May 21, 2019, devoted husband of the late Helen Weisser, loving father of Mark (Sandy) Weisser, dear grandfather of Alex and Evan Weisser and their mother Julie Glazer, beloved friend of Leah Levin. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, OH., Thursday, May 23, 12:30 P.M. with visitation to start at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust Center would be appreciated.

Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 23, 2019
