Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Staffordsburg United Methodist Church
11815 Staffordsburg Rd
Independence, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Hensley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise A. Hensley


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery
Louise A. Hensley Obituary
Louise A. Hensley

Morning View - Louise A. Hensley, 82, of Morning View, passed away on April 12, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. She was born on December 8, 1936 to the late Lane and Louise Dillon. Louise worked at KD Lamp Co for 48 years. She is survived by her son Robert Hensley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Staffordsburg United Methodist Church to help offset funeral expenses.

A Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 3 pm at the Staffordsburg United Methodist Church, 11815 Staffordsburg Rd, Independence Kentucky 41051. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now