|
|
Louise A. Hensley
Morning View - Louise A. Hensley, 82, of Morning View, passed away on April 12, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. She was born on December 8, 1936 to the late Lane and Louise Dillon. Louise worked at KD Lamp Co for 48 years. She is survived by her son Robert Hensley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Staffordsburg United Methodist Church to help offset funeral expenses.
A Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 3 pm at the Staffordsburg United Methodist Church, 11815 Staffordsburg Rd, Independence Kentucky 41051. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019