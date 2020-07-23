Louise Burg



Springdale - Louise Burg, age 99, died July 17, 2020 at Maple Knoll Village in Springdale. She was born Louise Katherine Krombach in Cincinnati on October 12, 1920, daughter of Edward ad Katie Krombach of Silverton. Louise graduated in Withrow High School class of 1938, attended business school and worked at Procter and Gamble.



Louise married John P. "Pete" Burg March 20, 1942; they had two sons. In 1949 the family moved to Greenhills, where Pete & Louise spent much of their adult lives, both sons graduating from Greenhills High School. Louise was an artist and worked for Southern Ohio Bank. Pete and Louise were active in the community, amateur rockhounds, 4H Club leaders, and members of the 4H Progressive Club. Louise was its last living member. Pete and Louise moved to Mt. Healthy in 1978. He died in April 1980. She moved to Maple Knoll Village where she has resided since the early 1990's.



In 2002 Louise was inducted as the 35th member of the City of Cincinnati Senior Citizen Hall of Fame, the award being presented by the reds Hall-of-famer Johnny Bench.



Louise is survived by her sons Thomas (Patricia), Merrill, WI and Richard (Theresa), Covington, KY; grandchildren Steven (Gina) Burg, Mason, OH; Jeffrey (Andrea) Burg, Edgewood, KY, and Katherine (Damian) Kostiuk, Takoma Park, MD, and 9 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Edward and Karl Krombach.



No services will be held. Louise donated her body to medical science at the University of Cincinnati Medical School. Memorials can be made to the Future Care Fund at Maple Knoll Village.









