Crescent Springs - Louise Dickman, 86, of Crescent Springs, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Rosedale Green in Latonia. She was a retired nurse at a dermatology group in Cincinnati. Louise was a member of Mother of God Church in Covington. She was a member of St. Mary's Altar Society at both Mother of God and Sts. Boniface & James Church where she was also the pastor's secretary, a member of the choir and active in bible study. Louise was also a member of Happy Timers and Park Hills Seniors. She loved traveling with her husband, gardening, the Cincinnati Reds and especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her devoted husband, Clarence "Dutch" Dickman of Crescent Springs; daughters, Anita (Don) Randall of Independence, Dee Tewes of Villa Hills; brothers, Edward Seissiger of Lawrenceburg, IN, Gene Seissiger of Ft. Pierce, FL; sisters, Mary Jean Kleier of Ft. Wright, JoAnn Moser of Harrison, OH; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Martina Edwards. Visitation is on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 PM all in Mother of God Church, 119 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Entombment at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: The National Kidney Foundation of Cincinnati, 615 Elsinore Place, Ste 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or The , 4665 Cornell Rd., Suite 109, Cincinnati, OH 45241 or Mother of God Church, 119 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019