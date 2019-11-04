|
Louise E. West
Louise E. West, 85, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on November 1, 2019. She was born July 19, 1934 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late John L. and Violet (Carnes) Benson. She married James West November 19, 1954.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jim West; three children, Susan (Bob) Huff, Jim (Donna) West and David (Angie) West; six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11:00am to 12:00pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Mt. Washington United Methodist Church, 6365 Corbly Road, Cincinnati, OH 45230. Memorial service to follow at 12:00pm.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the 644 Linn Street #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019