Resources
More Obituaries for Louise West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise E. West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise E. West Obituary
Louise E. West

Louise E. West, 85, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on November 1, 2019. She was born July 19, 1934 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late John L. and Violet (Carnes) Benson. She married James West November 19, 1954.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jim West; three children, Susan (Bob) Huff, Jim (Donna) West and David (Angie) West; six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00am to 12:00pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Mt. Washington United Methodist Church, 6365 Corbly Road, Cincinnati, OH 45230. Memorial service to follow at 12:00pm.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the 644 Linn Street #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -