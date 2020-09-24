1/1
Louise Elston
Louise Elston

Camp Dennison - Louise (nee Jackson) Elston. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Elston. Loving mother of Angela Elston and Gilbert Elston, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Jamie White Frey (Eric). Great grandmother of Aiden White. Dear cousin of Maxine Bridges. Passed away September 22, 2020 at the age of 95. Friends will be received Monday, September 28 from 12- 1 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 1 PM. Interment Kerr Cemetery. tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
SEP
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
September 24, 2020
Jamie...sending a hug. Gaea and I have talked about your Grandma often. I guess we thought she would be here forever! I will never forget her.❤
Pam VanBrocklin Anderson
Friend
