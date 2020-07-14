Louise Feilen
Wilder - Louise Feilen (nee. Stokley), 88, of Wilder, passed away on Sunday, July 12th at her residence. She was a retired Administrative Assistant with the IRS and a lifelong member of Christian Tabernacle, Newport. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Feilen; brothers, Jim, Hobert & Ed Stokley and sister, Christine Gers. Louise is survived by her daughters, Patti Buchanan & Joni (Rick) Buten; 4 grandchildren: Mandi (Brian) Rauch, Kelly (Randy) Hemmerle, Suzanne Buchanan & Andrew (Ashley) Buten; 11 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; brothers, Bill & John Stokley and sisters, Joyce Mason & Fern Stokley. Visitation will be held from 10-12 p.m., with the Funeral Ceremony to follow at 12 p.m., Thursday, July 16th at the Christian Tabernacle, Newport. Interment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the Christian Tabernacle, 325 Washington Ave., Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family