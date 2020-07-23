Or Copy this URL to Share

Louise Jeane Vinson



VINSON Louise Jeane (nee Nieman) wife of the late Thomas W. Vinson. Dear mother of Linda Eger (Jim), Theresa Pavey, Thomas Vinson (Cindy). Grandmother of Jennifer Combs, Liz Raw, Matt and Chris Eger, Erin and Thomas (TJ) Vinson. Great-grandmother of 7, great-great-grandmother of 2. Daughter of Paul H. and Hester Nieman, sister of the late Paul H. and James B. Nieman. Passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at age of 91. Private family services were held at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to The Freestore Foodbank, 1141 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45202.









