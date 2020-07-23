1/1
Louise Jeane Vinson
Louise Jeane Vinson

VINSON Louise Jeane (nee Nieman) wife of the late Thomas W. Vinson. Dear mother of Linda Eger (Jim), Theresa Pavey, Thomas Vinson (Cindy). Grandmother of Jennifer Combs, Liz Raw, Matt and Chris Eger, Erin and Thomas (TJ) Vinson. Great-grandmother of 7, great-great-grandmother of 2. Daughter of Paul H. and Hester Nieman, sister of the late Paul H. and James B. Nieman. Passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at age of 91. Private family services were held at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to The Freestore Foodbank, 1141 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45202.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
2145 Compton Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 728-3460
