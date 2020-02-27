|
Louise M. (Lulu) Green
Latonia - Louise M. (Lulu) Green, age 88, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She was a homemaker and a member of Community Family Pentecostal Church. Louise was a 1949 graduate of Holmes High School and a volunteer with the Salvation Army. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Audrey and Sam Cunningham, her first husband, Elton Rose, pre-deceased by her second husband, Edgar Green, and her brother James Cunningham. She is survived by three sons, Steve (Angela) Rose, Kevin (Dawn) Rose of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Brian (Deborah) Rose and two daughters, Kellie Green Mergard and Donna (the late Jerry) Brindley, twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Visitation 5 to 8 pm Friday, February 28, and Funeral 10 AM Saturday, February 29 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial will take place at Owenton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations in memory of Edgar Green to the , 4370 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242. For private online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020