Louise M. Nixon
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late James Ellis Nixon. Loving mother to James Tom (Peggy) Nixon. Cherished grandmother of Tammy (Doug) Nixon and Jim Nixon. Caring great-grandmother of Joshua, Mathew and Daniel Hall; great-great-grandmother of 3. Dear sister of Lois Ford and the late Inez Waltrip and Agnes Wood. Louise passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10am until the time of the funeral service at 12pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 26, 2019