Louise Murphy (nee Storch)
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Emmett Earl Murphy. Loving mother of Patricia L. (Terry) Bales, Shirley J. Murphy, Virginia L. Murphy, Jeffrey L. Murphy, Peggy A. Hunter and the late Michael T. (Carol) Murphy. Grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 6. Louise liked to read, was an avid Reds fan and loved her church work. Louise passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at age 99. Memorial service at Mt. Healthy Christian Church, 7717 Harrison Ave., 45231, Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to or the church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019