Louise Richmond
Covington - Louise Richmond, age 90, of Covington, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of many years, James Edward Richmond and son, David Richmond. Louise is survived by her children, Brenda Schenk, Barbara Deaton, Timothy Richmond (Kim) and Howard Richmond (Sharon); brother, T.J. Ayers; daughter-in-law, Kathy Richmond; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 11:00 AM until the Funeral Service begins at 1:00 PM. Interment will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery (Ft. Mitchell, KY). Memorial contributions are suggested to the Southside Baptist Church 1501 Holman Ave. Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 21, 2019