Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Evergreen Cemetery chapel
Southgate, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise T. Patterson

Obituary Condolences

Louise T. Patterson Obituary
Louise T. Patterson

Alexandria - Louise T. Patterson (nee Williams), 92 of Alexandria, KY went to be with the Lord, Monday April 1, 2019 at The Seasons @ Alexandria. She is preceded in death by her husband Denver Patterson (1974), daughter Sharon Steinbacher and granddaughter Katie. She was a member of the Eastern Star and various other Senior Groups. A beloved mother to Edward (Vivian), Jack (Patty), Denver (Charlotte), Robert (Pam). Grandmother to Dr. Chrissy, Heather, Cassandra, Dr. Jackie, Thomas, Jacob, Conor, Wendy, Rick and Kim and great grandmother to 11. A memorial Service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:30am in the Evergreen Cemetery chapel, Southgate Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: The Seasons of Alexandria, 7341 East Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now