Louise T. Patterson
Alexandria - Louise T. Patterson (nee Williams), 92 of Alexandria, KY went to be with the Lord, Monday April 1, 2019 at The Seasons @ Alexandria. She is preceded in death by her husband Denver Patterson (1974), daughter Sharon Steinbacher and granddaughter Katie. She was a member of the Eastern Star and various other Senior Groups. A beloved mother to Edward (Vivian), Jack (Patty), Denver (Charlotte), Robert (Pam). Grandmother to Dr. Chrissy, Heather, Cassandra, Dr. Jackie, Thomas, Jacob, Conor, Wendy, Rick and Kim and great grandmother to 11. A memorial Service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:30am in the Evergreen Cemetery chapel, Southgate Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: The Seasons of Alexandria, 7341 East Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019