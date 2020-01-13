Resources
Latonia - Louise Velma Neal, 91, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born on January 19, 1928 in Visalia, KY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lula Mae Singleton. Louise was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. She was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Covington, KY. Louise enjoyed games and activities at Rosedale Green. She loved visits with her family. In addition to her parents, Louise is preceded in death by her son: Patrick Neal; brothers: Charles Singleton and Thomas Singleton and sister: Billie Dorman. Louise is survived by her daughter: Cheryl (Ken) Graf; brother: Edward Smith; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020
