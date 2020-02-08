Services
Florence, KY - Louise J. (Reese) Watkins, age 87, of Florence, KY passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. She was born the daughter of the late Nelson and Maude (Adams) Reese on February 19. 1932 in Wise County, Virginia. Louise attended Erlanger Christian Church and Erlanger Senior Citizens. She loved archery, winning many awards and trophies. She will also be remembered as a good cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Watkins. She is survived by her brother, Jack (Norma) Reese; and close friends, Roger and Martha Kuchle. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 10:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made in Louise's name to , 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227. For directions or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
