Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Covington - Lowell B. Adams. Passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the age of 67 years. Lowell is survived by his wife Julia; daughters, Brenda (Billy) Markwell, Kathleen Adams and Natalie (Scott) Davis; grandchildren, Amanda, Sara, Kevin, Ben, Sam, Logan and Nathan. Visitation Tuesday, September 3rd from 11:00 am until time of Blessing 1:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment Mother of God Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the . Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
