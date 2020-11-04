Lowell M Poole



Fayetteville - passed away Oct. 24 at the age of 78.



He was a devout Seventh-day Adventist. He worked as courier delivering pharmaceuticals. He would minister by handing out Christian DVD's and literature as he made his deliveries.



Proceeded in death by wife of 40 years Cathie Poole, parents Wendell and Clairena and sister Anne Thomas.



Survived by daughter Penelope Mattingly(Tim), grandchildren, Nicholas, Scott, Joel, and Valerie Mattingly. Great granddaughters, Adrianna and Sadie Mattingly. Siblings, Ruth (Art) Armstrong, Kendall(Hazel) Poole, Kenneth (Eileen) Poole, Don Thomas.



Memorial Service Sat. Nov. 7, 11:00 Manchester Seventh-day Adventist Church, Manchester Ohio. Memorial donations to Manchester Seventh Day Adventist Church









