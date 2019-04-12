Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
Independence - Lowell Spurlock, 81, of Independence passed away on April 9, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospice. He was born on June 13, 1937 to the late Forrest and Maggie Spurlock. On February 11, 1961 Lowell married Margaret "Peggy" Pipes, and she survives. Lowell loved playing cards, and in the words of his daughter, was a real card shark. He also enjoyed working on the computer. Lowell was a member of the Moose Lodge #1469 and the Independence Lion's Club.

In addition to his wife Peggy, Lowell is survived by his children Darryl (Gina) Spurlock, Sherry Luster, Greg Spurlock, Scott Spurlock, David Spurlock and Karen Spurlock; grandchildren Butch Luster, Autumn Luster, Dawn Nicole, Sarah Spurlock, Maggie Spurlock, Michael Spurlock, Miles Spurlock, Tabatha Combess, Katie Pompilio and Stacy Pompilio; great grandchildren Brody and Briella Riddle; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family has requested memorial contributions be made to the Veterans Medical Center.

A service will take place at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 am. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
