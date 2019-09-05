|
|
Lowell W. Sorrell
Hebron - Lowell W. Sorrell, 86, of Hebron passed away at his home on Tuesday September 3rd. Mr. Sorrell was retired from GE Aircraft Engines Turbine Division after nearly 45 years, he was a graduate of the former Hebron High School, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War; former member of the Hebron Lions Club and a founding member of the Hebron McDonalds Liar's Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Lois Sorrell nee Thomas and his parents, Leslie and Clara Anderson Sorrell. Survivors include his daughters, Glenda Ogden of Winnabow, NC and Sharon (Dale) Condit of Hebron; 3 grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth (Allister) Coe, Lauren Nicole Clore and Rachel Lynn Condit and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation 9 to 11 am Saturday, September 7th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON. Funeral services to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to: , 297 Buttermilk Pike, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019