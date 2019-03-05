|
|
Luanna Steverding (nee Allen)
Pierce Twp. - Luanna Steverding (nee Allen) beloved mother of Robin K. (Thomas J. Seibert) Day and Debbie L. (the late Jason W.) Powell, devoted sister of Judy Flanery, dear grandmother of Jason, Austin, Hunter, and Logan, also survived by 4 great-grandchildren. Mar. 3, 2019. Age 75 years. Residence Pierce Twp. A Celebration of Life Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. Mar. 7, at 6 PM. Friends may visit on Thur. from 4-6 PM. Memorials to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019