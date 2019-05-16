Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Joseph Church
Cold Spring, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Cold Spring, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucian Podraza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucian "Lou" Podraza


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Lucian "Lou" Podraza Obituary
Lucian "Lou" Podraza

Alexandria - Lucian "Lou" Louis Podraza, age 87, of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, May 13, 2019. Born to parents, Alex and Agnus (nee Kalinowski) Podraza in Columbus, Nebraska in 1931. Lou has been the owner and operator of Jos. Honhorst Co. in Cincinnati, OH for the last 35 years. He was a Korean War Navy veteran, member of the Newport Elks and St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. He was an avid golfer and took great pride in doing yard work. Lou is survived by: his wife of 38 years, Margaret "Peggy" (nee Rigdon) Podraza; children, Jackie (Larry Talbot) Podraza, Jody Luzum, Teri (Joe) Moshiri and Bret (Heather) Somerhiser; siblings, Val Podraza, Gerry Liss, Bridget Shearron, Bert Kosh, Jean Linse and James Podraza; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Lou is preceded in death by: his son, Rock Podraza; siblings, Stanley Podraza and Helen Ann Zona; grandchild, Jamie Luzum. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 18th from 10am - 10:45 am with Funeral Mass immediately following at 11am at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Foundation (Hospice), 1 Medical Village Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now