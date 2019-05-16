|
|
Lucian "Lou" Podraza
Alexandria - Lucian "Lou" Louis Podraza, age 87, of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, May 13, 2019. Born to parents, Alex and Agnus (nee Kalinowski) Podraza in Columbus, Nebraska in 1931. Lou has been the owner and operator of Jos. Honhorst Co. in Cincinnati, OH for the last 35 years. He was a Korean War Navy veteran, member of the Newport Elks and St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. He was an avid golfer and took great pride in doing yard work. Lou is survived by: his wife of 38 years, Margaret "Peggy" (nee Rigdon) Podraza; children, Jackie (Larry Talbot) Podraza, Jody Luzum, Teri (Joe) Moshiri and Bret (Heather) Somerhiser; siblings, Val Podraza, Gerry Liss, Bridget Shearron, Bert Kosh, Jean Linse and James Podraza; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Lou is preceded in death by: his son, Rock Podraza; siblings, Stanley Podraza and Helen Ann Zona; grandchild, Jamie Luzum. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 18th from 10am - 10:45 am with Funeral Mass immediately following at 11am at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Foundation (Hospice), 1 Medical Village Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 16, 2019