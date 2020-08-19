1/
Lucile B. Prass
Colerain Twp. - Lucile B. Prass (nee Beyring), beloved wife of the late Henry Prass. Devoted mother of Peggie (Robert) Bogstie and Penny L. Prass. Loving grandmother of Steven (Heather) Bogstie and Debra (Brian) Dudack. Great grandmother of Andrew, Ava, Kaitlyn and Karlee. Preceded in death by her siblings Glen Beyring, Dale Beyring and Emily Fichter. Lucile passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 99. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Monday (August 24) from 10am-11am, followed by a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freestore Foodbank, 1141 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or charity of your choice. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
