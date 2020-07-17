1/1
Lucille B. Bowling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille B. Bowling

Florence - Lucille B. Bowling, 78, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. She was a retired school bus driver for the Cincinnati Northwest School District and was a member of Florence Baptist Temple. Lucille is preceded in death by her son, Michael Bowling. She is survived by her loving husband, Al Bowling; daughter, Lisa Ann Bush; grandsons, Michael and Jacob Bush and numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20 from 10AM - 12PM with funeral services following at 12PM at Stith Funeral Homes 7500 US Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Cincinnati. Due to the current health and safety guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stith Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved