Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Cope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Cope

Add a Memory
Lucille Cope Obituary
Lucille Cope

Erlanger - Lucille Cope , 87 of Erlanger, KY, went to be with the Lord on Sunday January 5, 2020. Lucille was a packer for the Husman's Potato Chips & Snacks upon retiring. She is survived by her loving children, Melanie (Ben) Shipe and Kevin (Joan) Haddix. She also leaves behind her brother; Edsel Biggerstaff. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, John Cope in 2018 and brothers, Terry and Kenneth Biggerstaff. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11am at Highland Cemetery located in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to any local animal shelter of choice. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -