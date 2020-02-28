Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Hurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille E. Hurst

Add a Memory
Lucille E. Hurst Obituary
Lucille E. Hurst (nee Kruse), 97 of Highland Heights, KY passed away February 27 at her home. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Alfred E. Hurst, son Alfred E. Hurst, Jr, and granddaughter Tammy Glover. She is survived by her loving daughters Barbara (Wayne) Dedman, Patricia (the late Carl) Maybury and Jerri (David) Shepherd, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Lucille was a beautician for over 25 years owning two shops. She retired from the EPA, was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church and was an avid animal lover. Visitation will be held March 3, 2020 from 5-8pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York St, Newport, KY 41071. Services will be held Wednesday, March 4 at 11:30 am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -