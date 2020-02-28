|
Lucille E. Hurst (nee Kruse), 97 of Highland Heights, KY passed away February 27 at her home. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Alfred E. Hurst, son Alfred E. Hurst, Jr, and granddaughter Tammy Glover. She is survived by her loving daughters Barbara (Wayne) Dedman, Patricia (the late Carl) Maybury and Jerri (David) Shepherd, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Lucille was a beautician for over 25 years owning two shops. She retired from the EPA, was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church and was an avid animal lover. Visitation will be held March 3, 2020 from 5-8pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York St, Newport, KY 41071. Services will be held Wednesday, March 4 at 11:30 am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020