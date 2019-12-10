Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 East Southern Avenue
Covington (Latonia), KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 East Southern Avenue
Covington (Latonia), KY
Lucille Eleanore Fowler Cooney


1942 - 2019
Lucille Eleanore Fowler Cooney Obituary
Lucille Eleanore Fowler Cooney

Lucille Eleanore Fowler Cooney, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Sunday December 8th, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born on May 28, 1942 in Windsor, CT to William W Fowler Jr and Eleanore Fowler. Lucille graduated from Windsor High School in 1960 and married Arthur J Cooney Jr. on May 19, 1962. They raised four children in Enfield, CT, where Lucille worked at the local school to support her children. She enjoyed having breakfast with family and nurturing her flower garden. After retirement, they moved to Cold Spring, KY. Lucille was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, and by her mother, father and brother (William W Fowler 3rd). Lucille is survived by her children Arthur J Cooney Jr. and wife Sherry Cooney, Kenneth Cooney and wife Barbara Walker, Kevin Cooney and wife Rebecca Cooney, and Christine Cooney and husband Giuliano Moschini; and her grandchildren, Ian, Deanna, Kyle and Zoey. Visitation will be at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery in Fort Wright, KY. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations in her name be made to the c/o alzheimers.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
