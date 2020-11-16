1/
Lucille P. "Tootie" Cetrulo
Lucille P. "Tootie" Cetrulo

Finneytown, OH - Lucille P. Cetrulo (nee Bock) "Tootie" Beloved mother of Camille (Jonathan) Hale of Clemmons, NC. Loving grandmother of Elizabeth Lillian Jeffery. Dear sister of the late Eunice (the late Herman) Kemper. Devoted aunt of Susan (the late Paul) Belanger, Sr. Phyllis Kemper, O.S.U., David (Linda) Kemper, Fr. Jeffrey Kemper, Michael (Nancy) Kemper, Chris (the late Theresa) Kemper, Patrick Kemper, Carol (David) Gaines, Joanne Kemper and the late Timothy (Heidi) Kemper. Passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home in Bermuda Run, NC. Formerly of Finneytown. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Friday from 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Road, Finneytown, Saturday at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph (New) Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the White Coat Waste Project or the American Anti-Vivisection Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
