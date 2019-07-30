|
Lucille Pederson Hardgrove
Cincinnati - Lucille Pederson Hardgrove passed away peacefully June 26, 2019 at the assisted living facility of Samaritas (formerly Maple Village) in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, under the care of Hospice and surrounded by her family. She was 99. She was a resident at Samaritas for the past six years. For sixty years prior to that, she resided in Cincinnati, Ohio where she, as a Professor Emeritus in the University of Cincinnati Department of Communications, taught for over 30 years. Lucille was born in Lewiston, Idaho to Marie and Howard Marshall. She had three younger brothers all deceased. Lucille was raised in the small mountainous town of Pierce, Idaho. She held a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Drama from the University of Idaho, and a Masters and EdD from the University of Cincinnati. She funded scholarships in Communications at the University of Cincinnati, scholarship endowments in Communications, Engineering and Theater Arts at the University of Idaho and an Engineering scholarship endowment at Washington State University. After graduating from the University of Idaho, Lucille performed in summer stock theater on both East and West Coasts, and was a graduate of the Neighborhood Playhouse, School of Theater, in New York City. She became the first women to teach Dale Carnegie training courses for women in business in Boston, MA. She is the author of two reference books; one a bio-bibliography of stage actress Katharine Cornell, and one on the impact of breast cancer on the family. Lucille was an accomplished watercolor artist and mental health advocate and counselor through NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, as a result of her son's bipolar disorder. Lucille was married to Jerard M. Pederson for 38 years, he passed away in 1982; and George Hardgrove for 7 years, he passed away in 2004. Both husbands had been engineers in the Aircraft Engine Group of General Electric. She was mother to son Marshall (deceased 2009) and Pamela Hall (Allan), grandmother to Alexander Hall (Wendy) and Sally Bell (Chris), great grandmother to Miles and Sebastian Hall, and Pierce and Lewis Bell. She was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta fraternity and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was also a long-time member of The College Club of Cincinnati and a former member of Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati, Ohio. The family will receive friends at 10 am on August 3 and a memorial service will follow at 11 am at Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church, 8000 Miami Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45243. The family requests any donations in Lucille's memory be made to NAMI of Southwest Ohio, 4055 Executive Park Drive, Suite 450, Cincinnati, OH 45241.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 30, 2019