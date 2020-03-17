Resources
Batavia Township - Lucille Ryall, 98, of Batavia Township, passed away March 9, 2020. She was born in Sardina, Ohio, to the late Elmer and Elsie Hauke. Preceded in death by siblings: Elizabeth Schultz, Eileen Bowen, Mary Neff and son David Ryall. Beloved mother of Shirley Lewis, James Ryall and Mary McCabe. Grandmother of Don, Cindy, Mark, Brian, Lisa, Joseph, Patrick and Shannon. Loving grandmother to numerous great-grandchildren along with one great-great-grandchild. Lucille was a beautician and was active at Solid Rock Church. She had a passion for dogs, was involved in a flower club and loved to cook and bake. Enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. She was a friend to everyone she met and had no enemies. A private service was held March 16, 2020. Family was served by E. C. Nurre Funeral Homes.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
