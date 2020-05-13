Lucille Stallworth
Lucille Stallworth

Cincinnati - 95 Passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 5, 2020. Visitation will be held 10am Saturday May 16, 2020 at the Zion Baptist Church 630 Glenwood Ave.Cincinnati, Ohio 45229, until hour of service at 12pm. Burial will take place at the Oak Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Hall Jordan Funeral Home.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church
MAY
16
Service
12:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Hall & Jordan Funeral Home
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
(513) 742-3600
