Lucille Stallworth



Cincinnati - 95 Passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 5, 2020. Visitation will be held 10am Saturday May 16, 2020 at the Zion Baptist Church 630 Glenwood Ave.Cincinnati, Ohio 45229, until hour of service at 12pm. Burial will take place at the Oak Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Hall Jordan Funeral Home.









