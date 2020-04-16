|
Sister Lucy Beischel
Cincinnati - sister of the Sisters of Mercy for 71 years. Daughter of the late Victor Beischel and Edith Frey. Passed away on April 14 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by sister, Jane Molodetz and brothers, David, Jack, Robert, Paul, Rev. Richard, CPPS, and Rev. Thomas, CPPS. Survived by brother Mark Beischel. Sister Lucy (formerly Mary Roderic) taught elementary school, served as librarian at Edgecliff College (formerly Our Lady of Cincinnati) and Mother of Mercy High School. Volunteered at Mercy Neighborhood Ministries. Services postponed indefinitely. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020