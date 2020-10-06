1/1
Lucy Conner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Conner

Villa Hills - Lucy Elizabeth Bradley Conner died on October 4 at the age of 102. Born in Greensboro, GA, she was the sixth of 10 children. She met her future husband, Maynard Calvin Conner, when she was a bank teller. He won her heart, though her family always teased that she saw his bank account first. She and Calvin moved their wedding date from June, 1942 to December 1941 after Pearl harbor since he was shipping out to the South Pacific theater. They were joyfully married for 73 years attributing their longevity to laughter, love, and good garden vegetables. Lucy provided a happy and welcoming home for friends and family and international students at Virginia Tech. She was active in her local Baptist church in Blacksburg, VA and Lexington, KY and most recently at Immanuel Methodist Church in Lakeside Park, KY. She and daughter, Elizabeth Jackson, enjoyed making a home together for the last 17 years in Villa Hills, KY, where her smile and southern accent were a blessing to those who knew her. She delighted in her grandson, Harrison Jackson, a physician in Columbus, OH, and always looked forward to the tall tales as told by her surviving brother JB Bradley of Monroe, GA. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-5911 www.Christianapp.org Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved