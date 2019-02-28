Services
Maham Funeral Home
187 N 2Nd St
Williamsburg, OH 45176
(513) 724-2278
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Williamsburg Cemetery
824 Gay Street
Williamsburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Burnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Faye Burnett

Obituary Condolences

Lucy Faye Burnett Obituary
Lucy Faye Burnett

Felicity - Lucy Faye Burnett (nee Elliott) age 92, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, beloved wife of the late Robert H. Burnett, loving mother of Terry (Diane) Burnett, Jerry (Geraldine) Burnett and Tom Burnett, cherished grandmother of Kari, Robin, Brent, Samantha, Kelly and Leslie, also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at Williamsburg Cemetery, 824 Gay Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now