Lucy Eckard
Lucy Jane (Killian) Eckard


1927 - 2020
Lucy Jane (Killian) Eckard Obituary
Lucy Jane Eckard (nee Killian)

Symmes Township - Beloved wife of Spurgeon Eugene Eckard for 71 years. Devoted mother of Patricia (Daniel) Hare, Peggy (Harry) Schmidt and the late Carman Huxel. Cherished grandmother of Kristina Palmer, Andrew Hare, Sara Clifford, Laura Schmidt and Morgan Butler. Great-grandmother of Abigail Palmer, Jared Palmer, Warren Clifford, Phoenix Clifford and Cali Butler. Lucy was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Wilson, Glenn Killian, Jocie Daggett, Virginia Shuford, John Killian and Jerry Killian. Lucy was born and raised in Catawba County, North Carolina. She was the family poet, genealogist and gardener. Departed on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the age of 92. Private services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
