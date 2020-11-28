Luis E. Davila, MD



Luis E. Davila, MD passed away peacefully at home on Nov 8, 2020. He was 95 years old. Dr. Davila was born in February 1925 in Quito, Ecuador. As a student he earned some pocket money working at the Savoy restaurant; it was there that he learned the art of making a perfect Ecuadorian Ceviche, a skill he would delight his family and friends with throughout his entire life. He attended medical school at the Universidad Central in Quito. Upon his graduation he served in the Ecuadorian military as a medical officer. He was deployed to the coastal region of Ecuador, where he met the love of his life, Lola Garcia. In their early courtship, they would take horse-drawn carriage rides through the town square of Lola's hometown of Pasaje, deep in banana country, with Lola's mother Belen wedged comfortably between them as chaperone. Luis and Lola married in August 1953 and departed for the United States the following year for Luis to complete his surgical residency. During those years in Hamilton, OH and later Akron, they had two children- Fernando and Maria.



When Luis completed his 6-year residency, the young family returned to their native Ecuador as had always been the plan. However, after two years there they realized that they missed the life they had left behind in the US, and felt that their adopted country would be a better place to raise their children. Thus they made the difficult decision to leave their extended family behind and return to the United States, this time landing in Northern KY. Luis became a naturalized US citizen, and although he always held dear the culture and traditions of his home land of Ecuador, he embraced his new country with equal fervor. They eventually settled in Fort Thomas, KY, where their youngest child Ginny was born. They built the home of their dreams on a cul de sac on a bluff overlooking the Ohio River, and lived happily there for nearly 30 years until Luis's retirement from St. Luke Hospital in 1993. After a short 3-year stint back in Ecuador, they once again returned to their adopted homeland of the United States, this time settling in Southern CA to be near their two daughters, now grown with families of their own.



Family was everything to Luis. He was happiest when his entire family was gathered in his home, enjoying his ceviche, pouring endless glasses of wine, laughing, dancing, and telling stories. He was a gracious host and master joke teller, although to be sure the loudest laughter was his own. It is for these charming traits that he will always be remembered.



Luis leaves behind his beloved wife of 67 years, Lola, his children Fernando, Maria and Alex Rudolph, Ginny and Gary Allhusen, and his beloved grandchildren Ellie Rudolph, Abbie, Blair and Kate Allhusen. A memorial mass is on hold until it is safe to gather again as he always loved to do, but when that day comes we will raise a glass to an incredible man whose memory we will always cherish.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store