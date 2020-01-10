Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd
Luke Rahrig Obituary
Luke Rahrig

Cincinnati - Luke N. Rahrig, dear husband of 76 years of Mary (nee Ostendorf) Rahrig. Dear father of Maureen (Dick) Russell, Michele (Bill) Witsken, Greg (Brenda) Rahrig, Thad (Della) Rahrig, Philip (Cathy) Rahrig, Ann (Gerry) Berger and the late infant Anthony Rahrig. Dear grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Paul Rahrig and the late Clare Kneisley. Also survived by several nephews, nieces and especially Barb Wittich and Bev Lanter. Luke passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 99. He was a life long member of Knights of Columbus and Catholic Order of Foresters. Visitation at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. on Monday (Jan 20) from 10am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Right To Life. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
