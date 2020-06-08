Luna Omilee Shupe McNeil Benedict
Highland Heights - Luna Omilee Shupe McNeil Benedict, 90, of Highland Heights, KY passed away gently among family at home early Sunday morning on June 7, 2020. Luna was born November 25, 1929 in Clinchport, Virginia to Floyd and Flossie Fields Shupe. She was a baby when the family moved to Harlan County, KY where they lived several years while her father worked in the coal mines. The family later relocated and settled in Whitley County, KY. She was a retired teacher from Highland Heights Elementary. She was a long time active member of the First Baptist Church of Highland Heights, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Leland Arthur McNeil and her second husband, Clarence Benedict, Jr., her brothers, Walter William Shupe (Mina), Wayman "Red" Scott Shupe (Mary), Granville Mitchell Dee Shupe (Sally), her sisters, Rebecca "Kate" Catherine Shupe Ellis (Albert), Inez Bessie Shupe Ellis (Henry), Billie Floyd Shupe McNeil (Dwight) and granddaughter, Katherine "Katie" Hannah Grizzell. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ann McNeil Grizzell (Kendall), her son, Arthur Lee McNeil (Marlene), her grandson, Aaron Lee McNeil (Sarah), her great grandsons, Parker Lee McNeil and Hayden Ryan Thomas, and her brother, Phillip Lawrence Shupe (Janis) along with a multitude of nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Dobbling Funeral Home at 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 with visitation beginning at 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. A service celebrating her life will begin at 1:00 pm. Guests are encouraged to wear facial masks and abide by social distancing standards. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. Due to Covid regulations, we will not be having a meal for family and friends following the services. Luna is now whole and at peace. If you would like to honor her memory, feel free to send flowers or make a donation in her honor to the First Baptist Church of Highland Heights, 2315 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, KY 41076 or the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.