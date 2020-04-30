Lydia Argo
Lydia Argo

Colerain Twp. - ARGO

Lydia (nee Given), age 87 years, died suddenly on Monday, April 27, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, David H. Argo and her son Daniel D. Argo. She is survived by her children Chip (Shelley) Argo, Kathy Argo, daughter-in-law Connie Argo, grandchildren D. Ryan (Sarah) Argo, Lindsay (Nick) Simmons, Katie Argo, Emma Argo, David Argo and 5 great grandchildren. She was a member of the Long Hunters Association, a volunteer at Hamilton City Parks for 25 years and was an avid arts and horse lover. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at Bevis Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the American Cancer Society.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
