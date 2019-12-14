Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Turner Ridge Baptist Church
Falmouth - Lynn Adrian Booher, 70, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home after a short illness. Born on March 5, 1949 in Covington, KY, he was a son of the late George and Beulah Butts Booher. On November 18, 1967 he married Brenda Carr and she survives his passing. He was a member of the Turner Ridge Baptist Church, a retired construction worker with National Construction, a member of the Laborers Union #265, and a former member and secretary of the Kincaid Bassmaster's Club. Lynn was well known for his musical talents, which he shared with many throughout the area. He was even known to share the stage with a number of national recording artists.

He is survived by his wife Brenda, and 4 children; Susan (Kenny) Gibson, Sherri (Darrell) Dixon, April (Dave) Shaw, Shawn Booher, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a brother; Edgar Booher of Florence, KY.

He was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Clarita Stephens and Judy Gregg.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Turner Ridge Baptist Church with Bro. Trent Keeton and Bro. Dale Beighle officiating. Burial will follow in the Turner Ridge Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 5-8:00 P.M. on Wednesday at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Turner Ridge Cemetery Fund: C/O: Lonnie Gregg, Monument Street, Falmouth, KY 41040. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
